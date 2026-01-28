Chandigarh: Kataria lays stone of 2 modern police stations at IT Park, Mauli Jagran

Two new state-of-the-art police stations will be constructed at IT Park and Mauli Jagran to strengthen policing in the city’s rapidly expanding areas. The foundation stone of the projects were laid down by Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday. According to officials, the IT Park police station will be constructed on 0.366 acres with a built-up area of around 19,832 sq ft at an estimated cost of ₹9.81 crore. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said the projects were part of the vision of “Future-Ready Chandigarh 2030 and Beyond” and reflected the administration’s commitment to modern, citizen-centric and responsive policing. He said effective policing was crucial for the overall development of a city and expressed confidence that the new police stations would further strengthen the performance of Chandigarh police.

Highlighting drug abuse as the most serious challenge for Chandigarh and Punjab, the governor called for innovative and stronger measures to tackle the menace. According to officials, the IT Park police station will be constructed on 0.366 acres with a built-up area of around 19,832 sq ft at an estimated cost of ₹9.81 crore. The Mauli Jagran police station will come up on 0.789 acres with a built-up area of about 41,227 sq ft, at a cost of ₹19.51 crore.

Both police stations will be equipped with modern facilities, including women’s help desks, separate lock-ups and barracks for men and women, interrogation rooms, malkhana, armoury, conference halls, canteen facilities, parking space and barrier-free access for persons with disabilities. The Mauli Jagran police station will have 52 rooms and will be equipped with comprehensive fire safety systems.

The buildings will be developed as green structures, incorporating rainwater harvesting systems, solar power and solar lighting. Kataria said the new police stations would improve public safety, reduce emergency response time and strengthen community policing, adding that the initiative would help build public trust in the police and make Chandigarh a safer city.