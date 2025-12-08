Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
Chandigarh: Kataria reviews key development, housing projects across city

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 07:04 am IST

A major focus was the utilisation of vacant and earmarked land parcels for sustainable development and public welfare

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday conducted an extensive review of major development and housing projects across Chandigarh, focusing on civic infrastructure, urban planning and emerging housing requirements.

Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria (HT Files)
During the inspection, Kataria visited several key sites, including the IT Habitat Project at IT Park, Manimajra (Pocket No. 6); Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area Phase I; Government Housing site and Sub-City Centre in Sector 43; Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) projects in Sectors 53 and 54; the recently vacated Furniture Market land in Sector 54; and Adarsh Colony in Sector 54.

A major focus was the utilisation of vacant and earmarked land parcels for sustainable development and public welfare. Special attention was given to the 70-acre mixed land-use project at Sector 43 Sub-City Centre and the reclaimed furniture market land in Sector 54 to ensure proper zoning, structured planning and future-ready civic amenities.

At the Government Housing Project in Sector 43, proposed as rental accommodation for government employees, Kataria directed officials to integrate essential amenities such as dhobi facilities, grocery shops and other commercial spaces. He stressed that upcoming residential projects must provide dedicated in-house allotments for government employees to reduce dependence on housing rent allowances and improve administrative efficiency.

In Sector 56, the administrator visited the 55-acre bulk material market, an important commercial hub, and called for transparent functioning, orderly management and adherence to regulated market practices. Officials confirmed plans to relocate Dhanas marble dealers and furniture shop owners and approved construction of three-storey commercial structures to optimise land use and reduce operational costs.

Kataria also inspected the Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42, directing proposals to enhance public access and utilisation. At the CHB project sites in Sectors 53 and 54, he advised authorities to examine auctioning sites for group housing to accelerate development and ensure optimal land use.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Kataria reviews key development, housing projects across city
