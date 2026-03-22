Kataria seeks Nadda’s support to establish regional medical hub in Chandigarh

UT administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria met Union minister of health and family welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda and sought his support for the establishment of a regional medical hub in Chandigarh. Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria with Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in Delhi. (HT)

During the meeting, Kataria apprised the Union minister that the proposed regional medical hub is envisioned as a major referral and tertiary healthcare centre for the northern region. The initiative aims to significantly strengthen super-specialty healthcare services and cater to the growing medical needs of Chandigarh as well as neighbouring states.

Kataria informed the Union minister that a detailed proposal for establishing the regional medical hub had already been submitted to the ministry of health and family welfare on December 30, 2025, and requested its expeditious consideration and approval.

Emphasising the importance of the project, he said the proposed hub would be a transformative step towards enhancing public healthcare infrastructure, benefiting not only Chandigarh but also neighbouring states such as Punjab and Haryana.

The administrator further highlighted that the Regional Medical Hub is also envisaged to function as a centre for postgraduate medical education and advanced research, thereby contributing to capacity building and the overall advancement of the healthcare sector.