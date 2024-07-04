Chandigarh: Kin of watchman killed in 2022 road mishap gets 13 lakh

The family of a 50-year-old watchman, who died in a road accident in 2020, was awarded ₹13.53 lakh compensation by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. In their statements, the owner and driver of the offending vehicle alleged a lack of maintainability, and concealing the true and material facts. (iStock)

On January 18, 2020, Rajinder Kumar, along with Labh Singh and Jasbir Singh, was returning to his village after attending a marriage at Yamunanagar’s Thari Thaharpur village in Haryana on a two-wheeler driven by Jasbir.

When they reached Kapuri village around 6 pm, one car came from behind and rammed into the two-wheeler. The trio fell on the road and Rajinder received injuries on his head. He was rushed to a government hospital in Bilaspur, from where he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh where he succumbed to injuries on January 19. A case was registered at Bliaspur police station.

In their statements, the owner and driver of the offending vehicle alleged a lack of maintainability, and concealing the true and material facts. They alleged that no such accident as alleged by petitioners ever took place due to rash and negligent driving on their part, and they have been falsely implicated.

The insurance company, in its statement, alleged that no accident took place with the offending vehicle and the same has been implicated falsely by the claimant in collusion with the local police to extract money.

Jasbir was also negligent while driving the scooter as three persons were travelling on the two-wheeler against the permitted capacity of two persons.

Regarding triple-riding, the tribunal observed, “No evidence has been led by the respondent to show how and in which manner the triple-riding of the deceased had contributed to the happening of the accident.”

The tribunal further ruled that the claimant had proved that the accident in question took place due to the negligence of the driver of the offending vehicle resulting in Rajinder’s death. The relief amount was calculated by taking Rajinder’s salary, which will be given to his two sons aged 27 and 32, and his wife Asha Devi.