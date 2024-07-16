Chandigarh: Kirron Kher to record statement virtually, court accepts plea

{Cheating case} In December 2023, Kher had filed a police complaint against Chaitanya Aggarwal, a resident of Shivalik Vihar, NAC, Manimajra, for duping her of ₹ 8 crore. In May this year, the accused reportedly returned the money to Kher, following which the complaint against him was withdrawn and a cancellation report filed in court by the police. (HT Photo)

Former MP Kirron Kher will record her statements through video conferencing during the court hearing of the closure report filed in a cheating case registered on her complaint.

The court on Monday accepted the application filed by Kher’s counsel asking her statements to be recorded through video conferencing owing to health reasons. It was submitted that Kher is battling cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy in Fortis Hospital, Mohali, due to which she is unable to appear in court. The court accepted the application and the case was adjourned to July 19.

It is after Kher’s statements only that the court will take a final decision on the report.

In December 2023, Kher had filed a police complaint against Chaitanya Aggarwal, a resident of Shivalik Vihar, NAC, Manimajra, for duping her of ₹8 crore. Following this, police had booked him under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 26 police station.

In May this year, the accused reportedly returned the money to Kher, following which the complaint against him was withdrawn and a cancellation report filed in court by the police.

As per the FIR, in August 2023, Aggarwal had induced the former MP to invest in various schemes, following which she transferred ₹8 crore to his bank account at the ICICI branch in Sector 11, Panchkula, from her HDFC bank account.

Aggarwal had allegedly assured her to return the amount within one month with interest at the rate of 18%, but did not keep the promise.