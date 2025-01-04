Chandigarh: Late-night dhaba attack leaves 2 injured; 1 held

A late-night scuffle at Barsati Dhaba in Sector 26 Grain Market left two men injured after three men attacked them with a frying pan on Wednesday. A case has been registered under Sections 118(1), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector-26 Police Station, Chandigarh, as officials are investigating the matter. Accused Pawan, a resident of Sector 26, has been arrested by the police. (HT Photo)

According to Deepak Singh, 25, a resident of Manimajra, and originally from Uttarakhand, he and his friend Pawan Singh were attacked around 3 am while they were at the eatery to pick up food and buy cigarettes.

Deepak stated that three youngsters, identified as Pawan, Ritik, and Samar, initiated the attack without provocation. One of the assailants picked up a frying pan from the dhaba premises and struck Singh on the head. As Deepak attempted to intervene, he too was assaulted.

The attackers then proceeded to drag Deepak aside, concentrating their assault on Singh. The trio allegedly beat Pawan severely using the pan, landing kicks, and several punches until he collapsed.

Deepak managed to call the police, prompting a rapid response. By the time cops arrived, the accused had fled the scene and escaped towards the market area.

The injured Pawan Singh was rushed to PGIMER by a PCR vehicle, where he is undergoing treatment. Deepak stated that he did not know the attackers personally but can identify them.

A case has been registered under Sections 118(1), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector-26 Police Station as officials are investigating the matter. Accused Pawan, a resident of Sector 26, has been arrested by the police.