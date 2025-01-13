Chandigarh leads country in solar panel installation at schools

As per the Unified District Information System For Education (UDISE) Plus report compiled by the Union ministry of education for the 2023-24 session, city schools are leading among all the states and Union Territories (UTs) of the country in the installation of rooftop solar panels. As per the UDISE Plus report, 75.2% of all schools in Chandigarh have solar power plants installed on their roofs. This figure is much higher than other states and UTs. Delhi comes second with 33.4%. (HT File Photo for representation)

Chandigarh is the best in the country in terms of installation of solar plants at schools. (HT)

As per the data, 88.4% of the UT government schools, 85.7% of government-aided schools and 81.8% ofprivate and recognised schools have solar power plants.

UT director school education (DSE) Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “Installing solar plants in city schools is mandatory. While there are some schools where installation is not feasible due to shade or other factors, almost all of them now have a working solar power plant.”

The city schools have also performed well in other aspects covered by the report, though the ranking of UTs and states has not been done this year.

The city schools, with 100%, are well-resourced in providing functional washrooms and electricity.

Functional washrooms for children with special needs are available in 78.7% of the city schools. However, it’s not the highest as Delhi comes first with 100% in this category.

Digital libraries are available in 11.7% of the city schools. While this percentage is quite low for most states and UTs, Tamil Nadu leads in this domain with 98.9%.

Functional desktops and PCs for students are available in 99.1% of the city schools, which is the highest in the country. Tablets are available in 97.5% of the city government schools, which is the highest in the country among government schools of other states and UTs. Functional smart classrooms for teaching with digital boards, virtual classrooms and smart TVs are available in 93.5% of the city schools. This percentage is also the highest in the country. Kitchen gardens are available in 79.6% of the city schools.

As per the report, there are 230 schools in the city, which include 119 government schools, seven government-aided schools, 77 privateschools and 27 schools falling in the other category.