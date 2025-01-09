Menu Explore
Chandigarh: LGBTQIA+ community rights in focus at roundtable conference

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 09, 2025 09:54 AM IST

Shipra Bansal, chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR), and Rakesh Popli, PCS officer, joined the roundtable as special guests

Different stakeholders discussed strategies to overcome barriers to LGBTQIA+ community inclusivity and advancing their rights during a roundtable conference held in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The conference, held on the theme “Advocacy, rights and reforms with the LGBTQIA+ community for an inclusive world,” was supported by the British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, and facilitated by Rubaroo—a Hyderabad-based NGO.

Caroline Rowett, deputy high commissioner at the British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, reaffirmed the UK government’s commitment to fostering societies where safety, opportunities, and respect are guaranteed for all individuals, irrespective of their sexual orientation and gender identity. (HT Photo)
Caroline Rowett, deputy high commissioner at the British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, reaffirmed the UK government's commitment to fostering societies where safety, opportunities, and respect are guaranteed for all individuals, irrespective of their sexual orientation and gender identity. (HT Photo)

Shipra Bansal, chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR), and Rakesh Popli, PCS officer, joined the roundtable as special guests.

Caroline Rowett, deputy high commissioner at the British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, reaffirmed the UK government’s commitment to fostering societies where safety, opportunities, and respect are guaranteed for all individuals, irrespective of their sexual orientation and gender identity. The conference served as a platform for LGBTQIA+ rights activists, scholars and advocates to collaborate and engage in discussions. It highlighted the importance of taking collective action to foster an environment where everyone feels valued.

The conference brought together government officials, legal officials, civil society members, social activists, and LGTBTQIA+ community members.

Follow Us On