Chandigarh: Liquor vend worker stabbed by bike-borne duo
A waiter at a liquor vend in Mohali was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon on the dividing road between Sector 44/45 on Sunday night.
Police said that the victim, Balbir Singh (36) of Burail village, was walking back home with four of his colleagues when two men on a motorcycle drove by and stabbed him.
Cops said that Balbir’s colleagues didn’t see the stabbing happen, but he felt a pain and started bleeding after two the two bikers went past him. Singh was taken for treatment to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he received first aid treatment and was later discharged.
A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.
Police said that they are trying to ascertain whether the waiter had an argument with any customers or any other personal enmities but till now, nothing has emerged. They are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the two unknown bikers.
1,000 surveillance cameras to be installed across Gurugram this year
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will install 1,000 new surveillance cameras at 200 locations across the city this year under the second phase of the smart city project, said officials on Monday. Aggarwal said they plan to install three types of cameras--automatic number plate recognition cameras, facial recognition cameras and general surveillance cameras. However, GMDA and the police department are yet to finalise which type of camera is to be installed at which location.
Govt unveils action plan to cut summer pollution
The Delhi government on Monday unveiled a 14-point action plan to combat air pollution during summer which will kick off with a month-long campaign against open burning of waste and garbage from April 12, environment minister Gopal Rai said. He added that an anti-dust campaign, the second phase of the action plan, will be launched from April 15.
PGIMER approved as collaborating centre of World Psychiatric Association
The department of psychiatry of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has been approved as a collaborating centre of the World Psychiatric Association, which comprises 147 psychiatric societies across 121 countries. PGIMER becomes the second such centre in India, the other one being at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.
Punjab: Govt agencies procure 4.3L-tonne wheat in first 10 days
The state procurement agencies have purchased 4.3 lakh tonnes of wheat in the first 10 days of the current rabi marketing season in Punjab, highest in at least the past five years. The marketing season began on April 1, and the state agencies, including Markfed, Pungrain, Punsup and warehousing corporation, besides the Centre's Food Corporation of India are engaged in procurement.
Chandigarh MC to set up plant to process horticulture waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is all set to establish the city's first horticulture waste processing plant, with the tendering process expected to begin next month. The city generates, on average, 7 to 8 tonnes of horticulture waste per day. This increases exponentially during autumn and spring when trees shed their leaves, when it can reach to over 80 tonnes per day.
