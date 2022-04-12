Chandigarh: Liquor vend worker stabbed by bike-borne duo

A waiter at a liquor vend in Mohali was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon on the dividing road between Sector 44/45 on Sunday night.

Police said that the victim, Balbir Singh (36) of Burail village, was walking back home with four of his colleagues when two men on a motorcycle drove by and stabbed him.

Cops said that Balbir’s colleagues didn’t see the stabbing happen, but he felt a pain and started bleeding after two the two bikers went past him. Singh was taken for treatment to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he received first aid treatment and was later discharged.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.

Police said that they are trying to ascertain whether the waiter had an argument with any customers or any other personal enmities but till now, nothing has emerged. They are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the two unknown bikers.