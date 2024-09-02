Chandigarh logs 19% drop in rape cases from last year

Chandigarh has recorded a 19% decline in the reported rape cases during the first eight months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Police data reveals that only about 1% of the cases involved heinous crimes with unknown perpetrators. (HT FIle Photo for representation)

Police data from January 1 to August 30, 2024, reveals that 60 cases of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were registered, with nine of these cases being cancelled after the victims’ statement.

This represents a decrease from the 74 reported rape and POCSO cases during the same period in 2023, with 10 cases subsequently cancelled — making for a 19% drop in reported rape cases between the two years.

As per police, many of the rape cases involved suspects known to the victims, often being relatives or individuals with a friendly acquaintance. Several cases involving women were reported on the pretext of marriage or consensual encounters.

Cancellations typically occur when the victims settle with the accused or, in cases involving minors, when the victim declines medical examination during magistrate statements. Additionally, some POCSO cases may involve minors as accused.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said, “There is 100% registration in rape cases and no provision for preliminary inquiry. We register cases immediately as soon as the complaint is filed. The dip in cases can be attributed to enhanced patrolling at vulnerable areas in the city.”

Police data reveals that only about 1% of the cases involved heinous crimes with unknown perpetrators. Overall, a total of 322 cases of gender-based violence were registered this year.

The data shows that 123 cases of dowry harassment (under Sections 406 and 498A) were reported during this period and there were three dowry deaths.

Molestation cases reached 32, kidnapping cases involving women stood at 102, with 41 of these cases being cancelled, possibly due to resolution outside of court.

Comparatively, data from the same period in 2023 shows a somewhat lower but still concerning level of crime against women. Last year, there were 51 cases of dowry-related demands and two dowry deaths.

Police recorded 67 rape and POCSO cases (with 10 of these cancelled), 22 molestation cases and 108 kidnappings (70 cancelled).