Chandigarh logs Covid death after five months

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Chandigarh recorded a virus-related fatality on Tuesday after a gap of five months.

The patient, a 71-year-old woman from Sector 46, died at a private hospital in Mohali. Though she was fully vaccinated against the virus, she was also suffering from heart disease, chronic kidney disease and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.

Chandigarh’s last Covid-related death was reported on February 26, even though Mohali and Panchkula have recorded 11 and three deaths, respectively, in the five months since.

Meanwhile, the daily Covid-19 cases once again crossed the 300 mark in the tricity after 317 people tested positive on Tuesday.

After logging 333 cases on July 20, the tricity had been reporting over 200 cases for the past five days.

Mohali alone reported 132 new cases on Tuesday, up from 74 the day before. Panchkula also saw its infections rising from 47 to 98 since Monday, while the number rose from 81 to 87 in Chandigarh.

As many as 789 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 691 in Mohali and 290 in Panchkula. (HT)

The cases in Chandigarh were detected in Sectors 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 34, 37, 38, 39, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51 and 56, Behlana, Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Industrial Area, Khuda Alisher, Kishangarh, Maloya, PGIMER campus and Ram Darbar.

The new infections pushed tricity’s active caseload to 1,770, highest since February 11 when 1,728 people were infected.

St John’s school switches to online classes

Taking note of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, St John’s High School, Sector 26, has decided to conduct its classes in online mode from Wednesday onwards till further notice.

It’s the only private school in the city to take the call.

A communication was shared with students’ parents on Tuesday, informing them about the school’s decision. “The school had planned to have offline classes initially, but in light of the increasing cases of Covid-19, the school is going online from tomorrow onwards till further notice,” reads the school communication, shared by a parent.

Meanwhile, the UT education department has no plan to switch the classes at government schools to online mode for now. Director school education (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “There is no such advisory by the health department so far.”