Chandigarh logs Covid death after five months
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Chandigarh recorded a virus-related fatality on Tuesday after a gap of five months.
The patient, a 71-year-old woman from Sector 46, died at a private hospital in Mohali. Though she was fully vaccinated against the virus, she was also suffering from heart disease, chronic kidney disease and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.
Chandigarh’s last Covid-related death was reported on February 26, even though Mohali and Panchkula have recorded 11 and three deaths, respectively, in the five months since.
Meanwhile, the daily Covid-19 cases once again crossed the 300 mark in the tricity after 317 people tested positive on Tuesday.
After logging 333 cases on July 20, the tricity had been reporting over 200 cases for the past five days.
Mohali alone reported 132 new cases on Tuesday, up from 74 the day before. Panchkula also saw its infections rising from 47 to 98 since Monday, while the number rose from 81 to 87 in Chandigarh.
The cases in Chandigarh were detected in Sectors 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 34, 37, 38, 39, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51 and 56, Behlana, Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Industrial Area, Khuda Alisher, Kishangarh, Maloya, PGIMER campus and Ram Darbar.
The new infections pushed tricity’s active caseload to 1,770, highest since February 11 when 1,728 people were infected.
As many as 789 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 691 in Mohali and 290 in Panchkula.
St John’s school switches to online classes
Taking note of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, St John’s High School, Sector 26, has decided to conduct its classes in online mode from Wednesday onwards till further notice.
It’s the only private school in the city to take the call.
A communication was shared with students’ parents on Tuesday, informing them about the school’s decision. “The school had planned to have offline classes initially, but in light of the increasing cases of Covid-19, the school is going online from tomorrow onwards till further notice,” reads the school communication, shared by a parent.
Meanwhile, the UT education department has no plan to switch the classes at government schools to online mode for now. Director school education (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “There is no such advisory by the health department so far.”
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics