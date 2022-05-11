Chandigarh | Lured by ‘dating site’ offer, 63-yr-old man duped of ₹21 lakh
Lured by a free dating service and provision of foreign trips, a 63-year-old man duped of ₹21 lakh in the pretext of securing the membership of a dating site.
In his complaint, Arun Kumar, said that in June 2019, he received a call from an unidentified woman, who identified herself as Neha and offered him a free dating service for which precondition was to become a member.
He received another call a few days later and was offered a membership at ₹1,030. He was assured that the expense of the date would be borne by the woman with whom the dates are arranged. He was also offered 2-3 foreign trips per year. Lured by the offer, the victim agreed and made the payment.
The victim was asked to deposit an amount of ₹10,000 after selecting a partner for the date. After depositing the money, he received a call and was informed that the date has been fixed for the evening. After choosing to have the date at a location away from his house, he was asked to pay a refundable deposit of ₹32,500, being assured that his date would be paying the same amount.
He then received a call from a person identifying as Sameer Kumar, who said a card approved and acceptable by the Government of India and made an additional price.
The victim then asked to withdraw his name from the offer, but was threatened by the caller who said he would be implicated by the woman that he was scheduled to meet. He again received a call from Neha, the earlier contact, after 15 days asking him to deposit ₹8,300 for the deletion of his profile.
He deposited the money, but was asked for another payment. The victim claimed that the same continued as he ended up depositing ₹21 lakh to the accused, who threatened him with leaking his information on social media. The money was deposited in different SBI bank accounts.
Acting on his complaint, a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 39 police station.
-
Divisional tours of GoMs to continue: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said divisional/district tours of the Group of Ministers would continue and necessary action would be taken on the reports submitted by them after touring respective divisions/districts. Yogi gave directives in this regard after a meeting of the council of ministers that he presided over. The GoMs presented reports in the meeting.
-
Boycott call hit routine working in HC
The routine activities in the Allahabad High Court remained paralysed on Tuesday as majority of lawyers, on a call given by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, abstained from judicial work. The HCBA gave the work boycott call in support of their demand for prompt listing of cases and other improvements in the computerized system of listing of cases introduced in recent times.
-
Delhi: 2 liquor vends in each ward may not be mandatory for licensees
The Delhi government is likely to do away with the mandatory requirement that licensees must have two liquor vends in each municipal ward, officials aware of the matter said. A cabinet note recently prepared by the finance department said that there are around 100 wards in Delhi in which liquor vends cannot be opened.
-
Police teams carrying out raids to arrest other members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders
After the arrest of seven members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders at Tharwai and Phaphamau, the police teams are carrying out raids at several spots in Bihar and other places in Uttar Pradesh to trace and nab the remaining members who are still at large. Prayagraj police had arrested seven members of Kharwar gang after an encounter on May 4. Three of them received bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter.
-
India’s first Air Force Heritage Centre at Chandigarh set to take flight on Independence Day
The Air Force Heritage Centre is all set to take flight on this year's Independence Day. The country's first IAF Heritage Centre, which will house vintage aircraft is being set up at the erstwhile Government Printing Press building in Sector 18. The biggest attraction, however, will be its very own flight simulator. A souvenir shop will also be set up at the museum. An MiG 27 is expected to arrive within a week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics