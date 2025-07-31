Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Mahika, Sahira storm into semis at AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 08:36 am IST

Mahika played solid tennis and attacking game throughout the match with her aggressive ground strokes to beat her opponent in a one sided match

Mahika Khanna (Uttar Pradesh) and top seed Sahira Singh (Punjab) entered the women’s singles’ semi-finals of the AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10.

A player in action at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
A player in action at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Mahika upset third seed Jeetesh Kumari (Delhi) 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets. Mahika played solid tennis and attacking game throughout the match with her aggressive ground strokes to beat her opponent in a one sided match. Mahika also reached women’s doubles’ final alongwith partner Riya Sachdeva (Delhi).

In another quarter final match, Sahira Singh (Punjab) outplayed Jaya Kapoor (Uttarakhand) 6-2, 6-1 easily. 4th seed Riya Sachdeva (Delhi) and second seed Tejasvi Dabas (Delhi) also advanced into single semi-finals.

Qualifier Shanker Heisnam (MN) and 4th seed Jagmeet Singh (Haryana) moved into Semi-finals in Men’s singles. Jagmeet Singh defeated Ricky Choudhary (Delhi) in a three setter marathon match 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. Shanker Heisnam won from Arjun Rathi (Haryana) in a three setter match 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (6). In the final set both the players played a high intensity game and made it 6 games all.

Shanker saved 2 match points in the tie break from 4-6 down, Shanker won next 4 points in a row and closed the final set and match 8-6 in the tie break. Top seed Sarthak Suden (Delhi) and Parv Nage (Haryana) also advanced into the men’s singles semi-finals.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Mahika, Sahira storm into semis at AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On