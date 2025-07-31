Chandigarh: Mahika, Sahira storm into semis at AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship

Mahika Khanna (Uttar Pradesh) and top seed Sahira Singh (Punjab) entered the women’s singles’ semi-finals of the AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. A player in action at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Mahika upset third seed Jeetesh Kumari (Delhi) 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets. Mahika played solid tennis and attacking game throughout the match with her aggressive ground strokes to beat her opponent in a one sided match. Mahika also reached women’s doubles’ final alongwith partner Riya Sachdeva (Delhi).

In another quarter final match, Sahira Singh (Punjab) outplayed Jaya Kapoor (Uttarakhand) 6-2, 6-1 easily. 4th seed Riya Sachdeva (Delhi) and second seed Tejasvi Dabas (Delhi) also advanced into single semi-finals.

Qualifier Shanker Heisnam (MN) and 4th seed Jagmeet Singh (Haryana) moved into Semi-finals in Men’s singles. Jagmeet Singh defeated Ricky Choudhary (Delhi) in a three setter marathon match 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. Shanker Heisnam won from Arjun Rathi (Haryana) in a three setter match 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (6). In the final set both the players played a high intensity game and made it 6 games all.

Shanker saved 2 match points in the tie break from 4-6 down, Shanker won next 4 points in a row and closed the final set and match 8-6 in the tie break. Top seed Sarthak Suden (Delhi) and Parv Nage (Haryana) also advanced into the men’s singles semi-finals.