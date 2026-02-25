Chandigarh: Majithia appears in local court in 2021 protest case

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia appeared before a local court on Tuesday in a 2021 protest case. Majithia and 23 SAD leaders were arrested while heading towards the then Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s official residence in Sector 3. The Akali leaders were accused of obstructing public servants on duty. A police inspector has filed a complaint alleging that the Akali leaders attacked the cops while protesting at MLA Hostel in Sector 3, Chandigarh. (HT Photo for representation)

Majithia was set to appear in court earlier on Monday, but his counsel had prayed for exempting him owing a meeting of the party. The court had set the next date of hearing for Tuesday. The case is next scheduled for hearing on March 5.

Earlier, SAD leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Maheshinder Singh Grewal were also named in the FIR but their names were removed by the Punjab and Haryana high court. Through his counsel, Rajesh Kumar Rai, Majithia has also filed a discharge application, denying all the charges against him and has alleged that the protest was peaceful and no concrete evidence has been proved in the chargesheet against him.

The FIR was registered against Majithia and 23 other SAD leaders under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or using force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A police inspector has filed a complaint alleging that the Akali leaders attacked the cops while protesting at MLA Hostel in Sector 3, Chandigarh.