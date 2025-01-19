Chandigarh: Major blaze at Sarangpur furniture market ravages goods worth lakhs

A major fire engulfed godowns at the furniture market in Sarangpur village, Chandigarh, in the early hours on Saturday morning. Though there was no loss of life, goods worth lakhs of rupees from eight shops were gutted in the fire that was brought under control after five long hours, said police. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Firefighters dousing the flames at the furniture market in Sarangpur village, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Soon after the fire broke out at 6 am, locals and shopkeepers informed the fire station. “The fire station received the call at 6.55 am, following which 10 fire tenders from different Chandigarh fire stations were pressed into service. The fire, however, spread quickly and was brought under control by 12 pm. It was completely doused off by 1 pm. No loss of life was reported and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said Sector-11 station fire officer Anil Kumar.

According to officials, the furniture market is set up on government land. The owners of four shops had set up their temporary godowns in the backside of the market an agricultural land. Officials said A short circuit is the reason behind the fire, though the godown owners claimed that they had switched off the electricity connection after they shut their shops on Friday evening.

Sanjay Kumar, owner of Sumit Furniture shop, and one of the partners of a godown, said, “I have owned a shop here for 12 years. I got a call from a watchman that a fire had broken out in the godowns. By the time I reached the shop from Zirakpur, the fire had spread and the entire godown area was gutted. Total items worth ₹25 lakh have been damaged.”

Imran Ahmed, owner of Imran Furniture and another partner of a godown, said, “We had set up a godown 10 years ago and we always make sure to switch off the electricity connection while closing our shops. The cause of the fire is unknown but all the goods stored here are damaged.”