Chandigarh: Man arrested for vehicle lifting

Published on Jan 23, 2023 01:03 AM IST

The police arrested the Rajpura man for vehicle lifting after the stolen Mahindra pickup truck was tracked and it was found that he had sold it to an Ambala resident.The accused has been identified as Nirmal Singh, 53, of Sabdalpur village, Rajpura.

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A man has been arrested for stealing a Mahindra pickup truck near Sood Transport in Daria on December 27. The accused has been identified as Nirmal Singh, 53, of Sabdalpur village, Rajpura. He was arrested from Ludhiana.

The police also recovered two coolers, spices and a trolley bag from him that was in the vehicle.

The police arrested him after the vehicle was tracked and it was found that he had sold it to an Ambala resident.

The accused was presented in a court that sent him to two-day remand.

The police are yet to arrest another accused, Lovepreet, alias Lovely, who is his nephew. According to the police, the accused is a habitual offender and about 27 cases of theft are registered against him in Punjab and Haryana.

