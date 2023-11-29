Chandigarh: Man battered to death with helmet in drunken brawl in Sector 17

Two youths battered a 36-year-old man to death with a helmet during a drunken brawl near Parade Ground in Sector 17 in the wee hours of Tuesday. A man was battered to death with a helmet in a drunken brawl in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (HT FILE)

Cracking the case within 24 hours, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested the accused, identified as Vijay Kumar, alias Shintu, 28, of Hallomajra and Hari, 19 of Pipliwala Town, Manimajra.

Identified as Abhishek Vij, the deceased was a resident of Sector 24 and worked with a contractor on daily wages, police said.

A passer-by had found Abhishek lying injured on the road around 4 am and alerted the police control room. He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he succumbed to his injuries.

As per police, in a CCTV footage procured from the spot, Abhishek was seen consuming liquor and dancing on the road with two men around 4 am. But an argument broke out between the trio and the other two repeatedly hit Abhishek on the face with a helmet, inflicting grievous injuries. Investigators said Abhishek punched the accused back, but was subdued by the duo.

On contacting Abhishek’s family, police learnt from his wife that he was consuming liquor at home till around 11 pm, before leaving home in his Hyundai i10, which was recovered near the crime scene.

Police have booked the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station.