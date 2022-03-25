Chandigarh man cheated out of ₹72k in online fraud
A resident of Burail village lost ₹72,101 in an online fraud.
The victim, Sukhwinder Singh stated in his police complaint, “I use an Indusind Bank credit card and on January 8 this year, I got a phone call from an unidentified person who claimed to be an employee of Bajaj Finserv and offered a free credit card to me. When I accepted the offer, he sent me a link on WhatsApp. As asked, I filled the details of my Induslnd Bank credit card and they sent me a request for transaction of ₹1.”
“My transaction failed, but after a few minutes, I got a text message from bank that my ₹72,101 have been debited. I tried calling on that number again, but to no avail”, he added.
Following the complaint, a cheating case has been registered against unidentified accused at Sector 34 police station.
