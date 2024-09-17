Chandigarh: Man delivering gas cylinders robbed at knifepoint in Sector 38

A gas agency employee, out to deliver LPG cylinders, was attacked and robbed of ₹15,000 cash at knifepoint in Sector 38-A on Sunday. An FIR under Sections 309 (4) and 3 (5) of BNS has been registered. (iStock)

According to Surinder Singh, 30, a resident of Dadumajra, he was delivering a gas cylinder near a house in Sector 38-A around 12.45 pm. After completing the delivery, he was sitting in his vehicle with a helper named Sanjay.

Meanwhile, two motorcycle-borne men approached them and aggressively told them to exit the vehicle.

When they refused, one of the men brandished a knife, demanding all his money. Singh alleged when he resisted, the second man threatened to kill him and forcibly snatched his wallet from his shirt’s pocket, before they both fled.

The wallet contained approximately ₹15,000 in card, an Aadhaar card, a gas agency ID card and other important documents.

Singh provided a detailed description of the suspects to the police, who responded to the scene after receiving information. An FIR under Sections 309 (4) and 3 (5) of BNS has been registered.