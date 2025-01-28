Chandigarh: Man facing 14 FIRs among 2 held for firing at police

A history-sheeter facing over 14 FIRs, including drug smuggling and murder, is among the two persons arrested for the brazen firing at police personnel at a check post in Sector 38-A, on January 23. During interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement in drug trafficking across Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu, Haryana, and the NCR region. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar Verma alias Deepu, 38, a resident of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Ludhiana, a habitual offender involved in drug smuggling, and Rishab Sharma alias Rishu, 27, a gym manager from Jamalpur Colony, Ludhiana. The duo was arrested near Ziri Mandi Chowk, Sector 39, on January 26 following a tip-off.

Senior constables Pardeep Kumar and Deep Kumar were on duty in Sanshi Mohalla, Sector 38/A, on January 23, when the driver of a Maruti Suzuki Fronx opened fire at them after being stopped for checking.

Police confirmed that it was Verma who had fired at the cops. It was further revealed that Verma has a lengthy criminal history, with over 14 FIRs registered against him for offenses ranging from drug smuggling to murder and attempted murder. He had previously shot at a Punjab Police STF team in Ludhiana.

Police said the accused seem to have come to buy or deliver drugs near the residence of 64-year-old drug queen, Bala, in Sector 38. Police have recovered the car used in the crime, a .32 bore pistol with three live cartridges and three empty cartridges and 15.20 gm heroin from the accused.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement in drug trafficking across Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu, Haryana, and the NCR region.

A fresh case has been registered against them under Sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 132 (criminal force to deter public servant in execution of duty),125 (endangering human life),109 (attempt to murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25/27-54-59 of Arms Act and relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Sector 39 police station.