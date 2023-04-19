Chandigarh: 22-yr-old man convicted of minor’s rape

A 22-year-old Chandigarh resident was held guilty of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced by a fast-track POCSO court on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old Chandigarh resident was held guilty of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced by a fast-track POCSO court on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The convict has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of one of the colonies in Chandigarh.

The case dates back to September 19, 2020, when the victim’s father approached the police to file a missing person’s complaint.The complainant told the police that his youngest child, a Class-9 student, had left home for school but not returned home. The girl was later rescued from Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh by the child helpline.

Her medical examination later revealed she was pregnant. In the meanwhile, the accused also landed in the police net. The case was registered under Sections 363/366 (kidnapping), 376 (2)(n) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of POCSO Act.