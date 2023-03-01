Chandigarh man gets 1-year jail for attempting to kidnap 11-year-old girl, threatening her brother

A local court has sentenced Amit Yadav of Industrial Area Phase 1 to one year of rigorous imprisonment and a ₹200 fine for attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old minor girl and intimidating her brother. A Chandigarh resident was awarded 1-year jail for attempting to kidnap 11-year-old girl, threatening her brother. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place on the intervening night of August 4 and 5, 2018. The minor and her brother were asleep at their house in Industrial Area phase 1 when the accused entered their room around 3 am and held the girl by the neck and threatened her brother with a knife when he intervened before fleeing. The duo informed their parents and a case was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

The accused claimed he was being falsely implicated and opted for trial. The prosecution examined seven witnesses to establish the guilt of the accused while the defence also called upon a witness.

The prosecution witnesses included the family members of the girl and police officials who all corroborate the prosecution’s version. The defence, meanwhile, argued that there were no independent witnesses and no corroboration of the prosecution version.

The court observed that the complainant, eyewitness and victim are consistent in narrating the facts and corroboration from independent sources is only required when there is any discrepancy.

The accused was convicted under Sections 457 (lurking house trespass) 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).