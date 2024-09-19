Chandigarh: Man gets life term in 2022 murder case

Relying on strong circumstantial evidence, the court of district and sessions judge Arunvir Vashista on Wednesday sentenced a person to life imprisonment in a two-year-old murder case. The case was registered on the complaint of Rishabh, a resident of Hallo Majra. (iStock)

The court sentenced Gurudutt Mishra to life and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him. The prime witness in the case, who was injured in the stabbing incident had failed to identify the accused in court and was declared hostile. However, reports of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and DNA samples provided scientific evidence leading to the conviction.

The case was registered on the complaint of Rishabh, a resident of Hallo Majra, who said on December 12, 2022, at about 11 pm, he came out from Elante Mall after his duty was over. He and his friend Ritesh, who also works there, took an auto.

When they reached near poultry farm chowk and alighted from the auto rickshaw, they saw a motorcyclist coming towards them. The accused put a knife on the neck of Ritesh and started stabbing both of them. The man also started shouted, proclaiming that he would kill them both. Thereafter, the injured were taken to GMCH-32 for treatment in a PCR van. During investigation, accused Gurudutt Mishra was arrested. Ritesh, however, died during treatment and a murder case was then registered against the accused.

The duo were attacked without any provocation. It further came to light that the accused had 15 cases registered against him already, including an attempt to murder case.

The main witness of the prosecution, who is also the complainant, Rishabh did not support the prosecution’s case and was declared hostile by court. The prosecution said accused Mishra killed a young person by stabbing him to death without any provocation. “Not only this, he is a habitual criminal who was found to be involved in more than 15 cases and one of those cases was of an attempt to murder,” it was stated.

“Witnesses can lie but circumstances cannot. The blood laden knife was recovered shortly after accused’s arrest. CFSL report of blood samples on the knife had matched with blood samples of both the victims. Even though the witness turned hostile, strong scientific evidence led to conviction,” said district attorney Manu Kakkar.