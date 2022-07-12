Chandigarh man held for duping residents with job offers
Police’s cybercrime investigation cell (CCIC) arrested a Desumajra resident for allegedly duping people by sending out fake appointment letters.
The accused, Naresh Kumar, 35, of Desumajra in Kharar, was on Monday produced before the court and sent to a two-day police remand.
Police had registered a case on June 24, on the complaint of Sejal Dhanta of Chandigarh, who alleged being duped of ₹8,500 in lieu of a job. The complainant said she received a call from an unknown caller offering her job in Mahindra company, telling her that it was the last day and she had been shortlisted.
Sejal, who was looking for a job, was told to submit her documents and deposit money amounting to ₹3,000 for the further interview. She was then asked to deposit another amount of ₹6,000 for the joining letter.
The complainant alleged that she was interviewed by a person calling from a different mobile number. She made the payment, but did not receive any job letter. She had told the police that she had paid money through Google pay and even shared the payment address.
Police then arrested the accused and recovered the mobile phone being used to carry out the crime. Police said the accused used to procure data/resumes from open-source websites and call job aspirants, looking to dupe them.
The accused would then offer a job to the victim in a reputed company and call from a different mobile number to take fake interviews online before sending a confirmation/joining letter through email.
Police said the accused took advance payments from the victim on pretext of security fee, documentation, interview charges and others. After receiving the amount, the accused would switch off the mobile phones and target the new ones. A case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act at the cybercrime police station.
Speaking about similar crimes, inspector Hari Om Sharma, in-charge CCIC, said, “Do not trust anyone who offers a job through email or over phone call or through advertisement in newspaper, verify them through trusted source or from the company/origination regarding job vacancy on own level. Do not deposit/transfer the money till the confirmation of a trusted source.”
-
Congress did not do anything for Mandi: Jai Ram
Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the party for not doing anything for his home district, Mandi, on Monday. He also honoured a girl under the 'Beti Hai Anmol' programme. He said that of the 78 gram panchayat pradhans in Seraj, 76 were affiliated to the BJP.
-
Panchkula DC asks officials to identify accident-prone areas
Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik presided over the meeting of district road safety and safe school vahan policy committee and asked officials of various government departments including National Highways Authority of India to provide road safety training to their respective officials and undertake a road safety audit. He said the vehicles impounded by RTA should be parked at the police station concerned and at the old workshop of Haryana roadways.
-
Punjab Police arrest 676 drug smugglers in a week
The Punjab Police have arrested 676 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 559 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week. As many as 32 proclaimed offenders and absconders in the NDPS cases have also been arrested in the past week, IG, headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill added.
-
Mohali police conduct searches at railway station, markets
Police on Monday conducted searches at the railway station and various markets of Mohali with the help of dog squad and bomb disposal team. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal, who supervised the searches, said the exercise was aimed at instilling a sense of security among residents and restrict the movements of criminals.
-
Rape case: Former MLA Bains, 4 others surrender in Ludhiana court
Former MLA and chief of Lok Insaaf Party Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, along with Bains' brother and three others surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case. The others who have surrendered in the court are his alias Gogi, alias Pamma, his employee Pardeep Kumar, brother Paramjit Singh Bains, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur. His brother Karamjit Singh Bains and aide Sukhchain Singh were already arrested by the police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics