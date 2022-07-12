Chandigarh man held for duping residents with job offers

Police’s cybercrime investigation cell (CCIC) arrested a Desumajra resident for allegedly duping people by sending out fake appointment letters.

The accused, Naresh Kumar, 35, of Desumajra in Kharar, was on Monday produced before the court and sent to a two-day police remand.

Police had registered a case on June 24, on the complaint of Sejal Dhanta of Chandigarh, who alleged being duped of ₹8,500 in lieu of a job. The complainant said she received a call from an unknown caller offering her job in Mahindra company, telling her that it was the last day and she had been shortlisted.

Sejal, who was looking for a job, was told to submit her documents and deposit money amounting to ₹3,000 for the further interview. She was then asked to deposit another amount of ₹6,000 for the joining letter.

The complainant alleged that she was interviewed by a person calling from a different mobile number. She made the payment, but did not receive any job letter. She had told the police that she had paid money through Google pay and even shared the payment address.

Police then arrested the accused and recovered the mobile phone being used to carry out the crime. Police said the accused used to procure data/resumes from open-source websites and call job aspirants, looking to dupe them.

The accused would then offer a job to the victim in a reputed company and call from a different mobile number to take fake interviews online before sending a confirmation/joining letter through email.

Police said the accused took advance payments from the victim on pretext of security fee, documentation, interview charges and others. After receiving the amount, the accused would switch off the mobile phones and target the new ones. A case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act at the cybercrime police station.

Speaking about similar crimes, inspector Hari Om Sharma, in-charge CCIC, said, “Do not trust anyone who offers a job through email or over phone call or through advertisement in newspaper, verify them through trusted source or from the company/origination regarding job vacancy on own level. Do not deposit/transfer the money till the confirmation of a trusted source.”