Chandigarh: Man kidnaps live-in partner’s five-year-old daughter, held

Police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man for kidnapping his live-in partner’s five-year-old daughter and threatening to kill her. Acting swiftly, police located and rescued the child within two hours of the abduction at 4.30 pm. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Ankit, a resident of Sector 25, is facing charges under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Section 364 is punishable with life imprisonment or rigorous imprisonment up to 10 years, along with fine.

On Monday afternoon, police received a distress call from a 32-year-old woman, reporting the abduction of her daughter. The woman shared that her live-in partner, Ankit, had sent her threatening voice messages, claiming that he will kill the child and that her body can be found at the Sector 40 Park. To scare the mother, he even asked the child to lie with her eyes closed before taking pictures.

According to the voice messages retrieved by police, Ankit claimed the abduction and the planned killing was in retaliation for the mother talking to another man.

Launching a probe, police found Ankit had hidden the girl at his maternal aunt’s house in Sector 25. Acting swiftly, they located and rescued the child within two hours of the abduction at 4.30 pm. However, Ankit managed to flee and switched off his mobile phone.

On Tuesday morning, as Ankit switched his phone back on, police traced his location to Sector 43 and arrested him at 11 am. He confessed to the crime during questioning. He will be produced in court on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman, who is separated from her husband, had been living with Ankit for five years.