Chandigarh man loses 18.5L to swindlers offering help in securing job

Police have booked three persons for allegedly duping a resident of Charkhi Dadri of ₹18.5 lakh on pretext of offering help in securing a job.

The complainant, Mukesh of Berla village, Charkhi Dadri, said the accused, Sanddep Punia of Saranpur, Charkhi Dadri, Sunil Punia and Verinder Sheoran had promised him a job as an upper division clerk at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in exchange of the money, but had failed in keeping the promise.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.

Police said they are working on tracking down the accused.