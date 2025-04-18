Chandigarh: Man murdered in Sector 54 forest area identified, suspect still at large

Three days after a man was found murdered in the forest area behind the government school in Sector 54, police have identified him as Sandeep, a daily wager and a native of Uttar Pradesh, who had been living in Ambala. The victim had sustained fatal head injuries, allegedly inflicted with a heavy stone found at the crime scene. (HT Photo)

The breakthrough came following an investigation into the brutal murder that came to light early Monday morning when a patrolling police team discovered the body. The victim had sustained fatal head injuries, allegedly inflicted with a heavy stone found at the crime scene.

As per police, the victim was known to be addicted to alcohol and often lived around the railway station. Police further revealed that he worked as a labourer and was likely acquainted with the suspect, who too was engaged in similar work. CCTV footage showed the suspect entering the forested area with the victim and later leaving alone, raising strong suspicion of his involvement in the killing.

According to investigators, after allegedly committing the murder, the suspect was seen interacting with three individuals nearby, asking for directions and reportedly admitting to killing someone.

A case was registered under Section 101 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and efforts are on to track and apprehend the suspect.