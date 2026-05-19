Chandigarh: Manimajra 2023 case | Two get 5-year jail for phone snatching

Observing that the rising number of snatching cases has created fear in the minds of people, and showing leniency in such cases would only encourage criminals, a Chandigarh court awarded five years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two men found guilty in a 2023 mobile phone snatching case in Manimajra. The court noted that the IMEI number of the recovered phone matched the purchase bill produced by the complainant’s family. (HT File)

The court of additional sessions judge Dr Harpreet Kaur also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 fine each on the convicts, Umesh Kumar and Amandeep.

The incident had taken place near Sports Complex, Manimajra, on January 10, 2023. According to the prosecution, complainant Harsh was walking towards Rama Market with his father when two motorcycle-borne youths approached him from the back and snatched his phone before speeding away.

A day later, police caught the two snatchers from a naka laid near Dhillon petrol pump on the basis of a tip-off. Police recovered the stolen phone from Amandeep while also seizing the motorcycle used in the crime.

The complainant later identified the accused before the police and the court.

The court noted that the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of the recovered phone matched the purchase bill produced by the complainant’s family.

During trial, the defence argued that the complainant and his father had turned hostile on certain aspects, no test identification parade was conducted and no independent witnesses were joined during recovery proceedings.

The court held that the complainant’s testimony regarding the snatching and identification of the accused remained reliable and trustworthy, and pronounced the duo guilty under Sections 379-A (snatching using force) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Amandeep was awarded an additional two years and ₹2,000 fine under Section 411 (dishonestly receiving or retrieving stolen property) of the IPC. Both sentences awarded will run concurrently.

Awarding the punishment, the court observed, “Snatching cases are being reported almost every day. It has created fear and trauma in the minds of people… Strict punishment is required to curb the menace. Showing leniency in such cases would only encourage criminals to commit more offences.”