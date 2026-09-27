Chandigarh: Mann to meet 7-member panel to discuss anti-sacrilege law today

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hold detailed deliberations with the seven-member high-powered committee constituted by the state government to coordinate with the panel formed by Akal Takht for examining and suggesting amendments to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (HT File)

The meeting will be held on Sunday at the CM’s Chandigarh residence and will focus on the future course of action for further strengthening the Act, while ensuring that the proposed amendments comprehensively address all legal and procedural aspects.

The committee comprises former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Damdami Taksal chief Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, retired justice Jaspal Singh, retired justice Gurbir Singh, retired IPS officer and former Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh and law officer Preet Inder Pal Singh.

On this, Mann said, “Our government is firmly committed to framing a robust and legally sustainable legislation which acts as an effective deterrent against anyone even contemplating an act of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The incidents of sacrilege in the past have deeply hurt the sentiments and psyche of millions of people, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the sanctity and dignity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib remains fully protected.”

The CM said, “The Bill was drafted after extensive consultations with legal experts, with the clear objective of ensuring that there are no loopholes which can weaken its effectiveness in the future.”

He said, “Our endeavour is to ensure that the law is comprehensive, watertight and capable of standing the test of time. No person should ever be able to exploit any legal loophole to escape accountability for an act of sacrilege.”

Mann said, “The seven-member committee will provide valuable guidance to the state government while examining every aspect of the legislation in consultation with the panel constituted by Akal Takht.”

The amendment bill was unanimously passed by the Punjab assembly on April 13. It includes provisions for stricter punishment, including life imprisonment and fines from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh, for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

However, the Akal Takht has raised several objections to the law, especially on the definition of “custodian” of the religious text and on assigning unique numbers to the holy “Birs”.

On June 29, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj directed the state government to address objections concerning the anti-sacrilege law within a month.

Gargajj on July 30 rejected the Punjab government’s response regarding the anti-sacrilege law as “unsatisfactory” and announced a five-member committee to engage with the AAP dispensation on the issue.