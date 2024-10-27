Chandigarh markets aglow with Diwali fervour

From attractive lighting displays to elaborate floral arrangements and lucky draws promising exciting prizes, Chandigarh’s markets are aglow with festive fervour as Diwali draws close. The Sector 17 plaza, which has been decorated with over 5.000 colourful hanging umbrellas. (SANT ARORA/HT)

City’s popular shopping hubs such as Sector 17, 22, 35, 15, and 19 have undergone vibrant makeovers.

The Sector 17 plaza steals the spotlight with a stunning umbrella decoration reminiscent of Portugal’s famous ‘Umbrella Street’. Over 5,000 colorful hanging umbrellas and 10,000 lights have been set up with artificial plants and mirrors near the fountains.

Neeraj Bajaj, president, business promotion council of Sector 17, said, “Last year, we decorated the plaza with lights. Though people loved to visit the decked-up market, it was more of an evening visual treat for the hoppers. But this time, we wish to attract shoppers during the day too so dandiya, bhangra, dholis and other activities have been planned for the day. From October 30 to November 1, we will also display a vintage car in the plaza, for the shoppers to click pictures and enjoy the festival.”

Vinay Sachdeva, joint secretary of Market Welfare Association of Sector 35-C, said, “Though the inner market of Sector 35-C is also beautifully decorated with dupattas, floral hangings, carpets and lightings, the major attraction will be the ‘Mega Shopping Bonanza’. On purchase of items worth more than ₹4,000, customers will get coupons, which can ultimately win them 41 bumper prizes. The bumper prizes include five luxury cars and 36 electronic items. Shoppers can shop till January 12 to win the prizes.”

A similar ‘Shopping Fest’ is being at the Sector 22-D market, best known for jewellery shopping, where 20 grand prizes await shoppers, including five cars.

Arvind Jain, president, Vyapar Sadan Chandigarh, said, “The festival is open for shoppers till December 29. Besides the fest, our decoration is also attracting people for photoshoots. The entire market is decorated with a canopy of lights and colourful umbrellas, adding an extra layer of excitement for shoppers. Even people are doing pre-wedding shoots in our market.”

Hitesh Kumar, president, Sector 19-D market, said, “The Sector 19-D market chose the antique uniform yellow lighting, to best suit Le Corbusier’s architecture for the market. Our main aim was to light up the streets and make it a pleasing visual for shoppers".

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) president Charanjiv Singh said, “As the festival of lights nears, the city is abuzz with anticipation, with local markets playing a pivotal role in setting the mood. All markets have been decorated beautifully, unique concepts have been chosen by market associations and great experience awaits the shoppers. Sector market associations have been urged to keep their markets clean, well-decorated and properly managed. To encourage their efforts, awards will be given to the top markets for “Best Decorated Market” and “Best Traffic/Parking Management” during the festive season”.