Chandigarh markets off-colour as Holi sales fail to pick up

The city markets wear a dreary look as sales have failed to pick up heading into the Holi weekend. Retailers, however, remain hopeful of a splash of colour just ahead of March 25 festivities. Business owners in Chandigarh are pinning hope on a bonanza weekend. (HT)

Sales have seen a 10% drop from last year, with businesses noting that while the footfall at markets remained on the higher side, it has not been translating into the numbers.

Addressing the issue, Sector 11-based Dewsun proprietor and Chandigarh Beopar Mandal chief spokesperson Diwakar Sahoonja said, “Since the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s been a gradual decline in people’s inclination towards festivities and fewer people are visiting markets for Holi shopping.”

“Sales have decreased by 10% from last year. Even those who are celebrating Holi seem to be spending less, with gulaal being the preferred choice while pricier items are being overlooked.” he added.

Kiran Kumari, a vendor at the Sector 22 market, mentioned, “The first day after we set up our stall, we did not see many visitors during the day. However, we are hopeful for a better response over the next two days.”

Sector-15-based Teji Singh echoed the sentiment, pinning hopes on the ever-popular water pistols and in-vogue herbal gulaal.

Sector 15 and 22 markets were bustling with activity, with colourful displays and gulaal stalls drawing customers.

Mohali vendors, meanwhile, also battled sluggish sales. However, with students being done with school exams, vendors are anticipating a boost in sales.

What’s trending

In Chandigarh’s wholesale markets, you can find all varieties of gulaal. Parveen Kumar, a shopkeeper, said they have stocked up on material being sourced from Chhattisgarh and Hathras, UP.

He highlighted the increased demand for herbal and natural colours, while also noting the popularity of thunder cylinders and gun colour shots. Colourful T-shirts have also found their takers.