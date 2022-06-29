Chandigarh may see pre-monsoon showers today
While the city remained under cloud cover on Tuesday, pre-monsoon showers are likely to start from Wednesday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday as per a statement issued by the IMD, and showers can be expected to continue in the city till the weekend.
As per the IMD, pre-monsoon showers are the rains recorded up to 72 hours before the official onset of monsoon. The onset of monsoon is declared when the system enters the region and it rains continuously for two days at a stretch. The prevailing wind systems in the region are also important for this.
The normal date of monsoon onset in Chandigarh is June 26. This time, it has been delayed by a few days. Officials say, a good amount of rain can be expected between Wednesday and Friday, with chances of light to moderate rain and winds going upto 40km/h. The system will be a bit weak on Wednesday and is likely to pick up steam from Thursday.
Once monsoon is declared, rain is likely to continue through July.
The maximum temperature in the city went down slightly from 37.5°C on Monday to 37°C on Tuesday, 0.3°C below normal. While the day had remained mostly cloudy, the skies cleared up around evening, causing a temperature rise. With rain showers likely during the day, it can fall as low as 30°C in the coming days.
Minimum temperature went up from 31.2°C on Tuesday to 31.4°C on Wednesday, 6.6°C above normal. While minimum temperature will stay high on Wednesday as well, it is also likely to fall due to long spells of rain.
In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 38°C while minimum temperature will remain between 28°C and 31°C.
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
