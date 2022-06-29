Chandigarh may see pre-monsoon showers today

While the city remained under cloud cover on Tuesday, pre-monsoon showers are likely to start from Wednesday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday as per a statement issued by the IMD, and showers can be expected to continue in the city till the weekend.

As per the IMD, pre-monsoon showers are the rains recorded up to 72 hours before the official onset of monsoon. The onset of monsoon is declared when the system enters the region and it rains continuously for two days at a stretch. The prevailing wind systems in the region are also important for this.

The normal date of monsoon onset in Chandigarh is June 26. This time, it has been delayed by a few days. Officials say, a good amount of rain can be expected between Wednesday and Friday, with chances of light to moderate rain and winds going upto 40km/h. The system will be a bit weak on Wednesday and is likely to pick up steam from Thursday.

Once monsoon is declared, rain is likely to continue through July.

The maximum temperature in the city went down slightly from 37.5°C on Monday to 37°C on Tuesday, 0.3°C below normal. While the day had remained mostly cloudy, the skies cleared up around evening, causing a temperature rise. With rain showers likely during the day, it can fall as low as 30°C in the coming days.

Minimum temperature went up from 31.2°C on Tuesday to 31.4°C on Wednesday, 6.6°C above normal. While minimum temperature will stay high on Wednesday as well, it is also likely to fall due to long spells of rain.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 38°C while minimum temperature will remain between 28°C and 31°C.