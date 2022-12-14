Chandigarh mayor honours change leaders at Swachh Survekshan award ceremony

City mayor Sarbjit Kaur on Tuesday honoured the local change leaders during Swachh Survekshan (SS) Award ceremony at the Open-Air Theater, Sector 48, Chandigarh.

The mayor said SS 2023 has been redesigned to ensure the process becomes more robust with focus on sustaining the behavior change and role of local change leaders.

While addressing the awardees, Sarbjit Kaur also touched upon how the cleanliness survey has become a tool for citizen engagement in the spirit of jan andolan.

She added that the scope of SS 2023 survey has now been expanded to cover 100% wards for sampling, as compared to 40% in previous years. It will see more than twice the number of assessors deployed last year for the on-field assessment.

While, Anindita Mitra, commissioner, MC welcomed the chief guest and all the awardees. She said that the campaign has been designed with ‘people first’ as its driving philosophy. The survey will also give priority to the voices of senior citizens and young adults. It will reinforce their participation towards upholding the cleanliness of their city.