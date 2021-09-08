Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh mayor inaugurates civil dispensary at Sector 52
Chandigarh mayor inaugurates civil dispensary at Sector 52

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:56 AM IST

Chandigarh mayor Ravi Kant Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated a newly constructed civil dispensary at Rehabilitation Colony in Sector 52 in the presence of municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The facility, which has been built at a cost of 1.23 crore, would cater to a population of 35,000 in the area.

He said the civil dispensary will serve rural area of Kajheri village, EWS colony, electricity colony, and Sector 52 besides helping the people living nearby with a cost-effective medical treatment.

He said this dispensary will also be used for regular check-up of staff working with the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), specially focusing on wide coverage for door-to-door waste collectors with all possible medical health facilities.

The MC commissioner said the two dispensaries in sectors 49 and 50 are being managed by PGIMER and the medicines used are provided by the director, health services, Chandigarh. A process has been initiated to work an arrangement with PGIMER on the same pattern for this dispensary as well, she added.

Mitra also briefed about the civil dispensary’s infrastructure, which has two doctor rooms, ANM room with store, injection room, laboratory, and registration room with pharmacy store with adequate facility of separate gender-friendly toilet blocks.

The mayor also said that in addition, other services are also being offered at EWS colony, including repairing of internal roads and construction of streets. A community centre in Kajheri is also being built and the work will be completed shortly, he added.

Others present during the inauguration were Chanderwati Shukla, area councillor besides other officials and councillors of MC.

