Chandigarh mayor, MC commissioner take stock of developmental works in Sector 51

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra on Monday visited Sector 51 to take stock of ongoing developmental works and interact with the residents.

The duo visited the sector’s mini market, where the mayor took note of the broken road berms and directed concerned officers to take up repairs. She also asked the horticulture wing’s concerned engineers to repair footpaths and children’s play equipment in the sector parks.

The mayor also ordered the removal of encroachments made by shopkeepers and area residents on the road berm and asked concerned officers to prepare a report on the same.

The commissioner, meanwhile, asked public health engineers for proper covering of road gullies near parks and ordered the patchwork of internal roads be taken up at the earliest.

To tackle poor sanitation, the commissioner also directed the health supervisor to ensure proper cleaning of road berms, cutting of grass and sought a response in lapses in door-to-door garbage collection including absentees and improper segregation of waste.

The commissioner and mayor were also accompanied by area councillor Jasmanpreet Singh, the chief and superintending engineers’ office bearers of the corresponding resident welfare associations and residents.