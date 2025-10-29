Chandigarh mayor outlines ‘smart city’ vision at Dubai summit

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla presented a comprehensive vision for the city at the Asia Pacific Cities Summit (APCS) 2025, held at Expo City Dubai, emphasising her goal to transform Chandigarh from the “City Beautiful” into a “Smart, Sustainable, and Technologically Advanced” city. Representing India and the UT, the mayor highlighted Chandigarh’s identity as a hub of innovation, digital inclusion, and sustainable development, extending beyond its architectural beauty.

Speaking at the summit, she emphasised the “Chandigarh Model” as the city’s competitive advantage, combining high quality of life, green surroundings, security, and balanced urban planning. She noted that Chandigarh has topped India in environmental performance with a score of 89.09 points.

“Our goal is — building a city powered by clean and renewable energy, governance through a transparent digital platform, incorporation of AI and robotics into public services and making innovation, research and entrepreneurship the foundation of economic development,” she said.

The Mayor highlighted investments of over ₹2,700 crore in vital infrastructure, including the revitalisation of more than 200 kilometers of roads, modernisation of water and sewage systems, and housing security for thousands of families. She also highlighted Chandigarh Startup Policy 2025, under which over 500 new ventures have been launched in six months, fuelled by government incentives and innovation.

Babla further spoke on India-Russia relations, noting decades-long cooperation built on mutual respect. She stressed that Chandigarh, long admired for modern urban planning, is now poised to be transformed into a city that is “smart, sustainable, and technologically advanced”.

Concluding her address, she said, “The world is at a critical juncture where cities will define the trajectory of human progress. As Mayor of Chandigarh, I believe our city is ready to embrace this challenge.”