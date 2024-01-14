Chandigarh mayoral poll: On nominations day, councillor dumps BJP for AAP

On the day nominations were filed for the January 18 mayoral poll, a significant setback hit the BJP, as councillor Gurcharanjit Singh Kala abandoned the saffron fold to join the AAP. AAP candidates Kuldeep Dhalor (mayor’s post), Neha Musavat (senior deputy mayor’s post) and Poonam Kumar (deputy mayor’s post) filing their nominations in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Elected from city’s ward number 20, councillor Gurcharanjit Singh Kala had first dumped the Congress to join the BJP in June 2022.

However, on Saturday, just a few minutes after AAP filed nominations for its candidates, the party released the photo of Kala joining it, springing a surprise on the BJP that had yet to file the nominations.

Earlier in the day, Kala’s son Amrinder Singh submitted a complaint to police, alleging that his father had been kidnapped. “My father has not come home for the past 2-3 days and we got to know that one Harjinder Singh Bawa, who has affiliations with AAP, kidnapped and detained him without his consent. For many days, my father was getting phone calls from Bawa to support AAP in the upcoming mayoral polls. But when my father refused to do so, they kidnapped him. There is a threat to his life and liberty,” he alleged in his complaint.

But soon after the AAP announced Kala’s joining, a video of him also came out. “I have dumped the BJP to join AAP. I am not under any pressure. The BJP has misled my family and circulated fake news of my kidnapping,” he was seen saying in the video.

Chandigarh AAP co-incharge Dr SS Ahluwalia said the common people and big leaders of the city were quite impressed by the good policies of AAP, due to which everyone wanted to join the party: “As a result of this, councillor Gurcharanjit Singh Kala also joined the AAP.”

When contacted, Kala’s phone was switched off. His son also could not be contacted.

Meanwhile, BJP Chandigarh chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “Kala’s family is still searching for him and have even sent a complaint to police. Even his own family does not believe that he has joined AAP. The matter is under dispute.”

Kala’s switch to AAP comes just three days after councillor Lakhbir Singh Billu had jumped from AAP to the BJP on January 10.

BJP still ahead in numbers

At 14, the BJP still has the most number of councillors in the 35-member MC House, while AAP comes a close second in strength with 13.

The Congress has seven councillors, whereas one councillor is from SAD. With another vote of local MP and ex-officio member Kirron Kher, the BJP still has an edge in the elections.

To be elected, a mayoral candidate must muster at least 19 votes.

The mayor will be elected by councillors through secret ballot in the MC House, allowing chances for cross-voting. The tenure of outgoing mayor Anup Gupta will end on January 16.

Chandigarh to see three-way fight

With no news of a Congress-AAP alliance yet, a three-way contest is on the cards.

The Congress, which had abstained from voting in the last two elections, has fielded ward number 24 councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty for the mayor’s post.

Bunty, 42, holds a diploma in textile chemistry and runs a hotels business with his father.

Councillors Gurpreet Singh Gabi (ward 34) and Nirmala Devi (ward 28) will contest for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts, respectively.

Congress candidates Jasbir Singh Bunty, Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Nirmala Devi filling their nominations for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts, respectively, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The BJP has put its trust on councillor Manoj Sonkar (ward 7) for the mayor’s post. Kumar, 39, who has studied till Class 7, runs a liquor business.

Kuljeet Sandhu (ward 14) and Rajinder Sharma (ward 35) are vying for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

BJP candidates Manoj Sonkar, Kuljeet Sandhu and Rajinder Sharma filling their nominations for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts, respectively, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The AAP fielded all three candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, even though only the mayor’s post was reserved for this category.

Kuldeep Dhalor (ward 26) will fight for the mayor’s post. Dhalor runs a catering and tent business, and has studied till Class 12. From his party, Neha Musavat filed nomination for the senior deputy mayor’s post, while Poonam Kumar joined the contest for the deputy mayor’s post.

Congress still open to alliance with AAP

Though the Congress has fielded its candidates and filed nominations, it is still open for an alliance with AAP, the grand old party’s officials said. The nominations can be withdrawn till January 18, before polling starts.

“The high commands of both parties conducted a meeting in Delhi on Friday. But no intimation of an alliance has been given as of now. We have announced our candidates for now. But if an alliance materialises, we may withdraw nomination for the mayor’s post, leaving it for AAP,” said Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky.

“We still have four days to decide and parties’ high commands are in talks. We have sent our proposals for seat sharing,” he added.

Meanwhile AAP Chandigarh co-incharge Dr SS Ahluwalia said, “We are confident of winning the posts this year. High commands are doing their work and will soon intimate us about the alliance.”

As per sources, Congress is instead intent on the MP ticket for the Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled later this year, if an alliance with AAP materialises.

While joining hands with AAP will help Congress achieve the magic number, contesting alone could prove to be a fruitless endeavour. With 13 councillors, AAP on its own also needs six more votes.

In the 2022 and 2023 mayoral elections, the Congress had abstained from voting, paving the way for BJP’s win.