Chandigarh MC defers demolition of 65 religious structures after public outrage

Facing backlash from residents and political parties, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) on Wednesday deferred its proposed demolition drive to remove 65 unauthorised religious structures across the city. The action, which was scheduled to begin today and continue till August 6, has been put on hold for a day following widespread protests and political pressure. The officials termed the religious structures as “illegally constructed” structures on government land. (HT File)

The drive was initiated on the direction of the Punjab and Haryana high court. In compliance, municipal commissioner Amit Kumar had constituted a dedicated anti-encroachment team to remove the unauthorised religious structures across the city. The officials termed the religious structures as “illegally constructed” structures on government land. These included encroachments on road beams, parking lots, the backside of market areas, and other public spaces.

However, as soon as the demolition plan began circulating, it drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Both the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) condemned the move, alleging it would hurt public sentiments and lead to unrest.

Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky said, “We strongly condemn Chandigarh administration and MC’s arbitrary decision to demolish 65 religious structures in the city, starting tomorrow. The BJP, which has repeatedly sought votes in the name of religion and portrayed itself as the custodian of religious sentiments, is now conveniently silent when religious sites are being razed under its own governance,” said Lucky.

He further added, “This double standard is not only shocking but also exposes the opportunistic face of the BJP. The sentiments of devotees and the sanctity of religious places must be respected. Demolishing temples, gurudwaras, or any place of worship without public consultation or an alternative plan is a direct assault on the spiritual and cultural fabric of Chandigarh.”

“On one hand, the BJP distributes sacred items like akshat and gangajal to play religious politics, while on the other, it sends bulldozers to raze homes of the poor and now even religious sites,” said Vijaypal Singh, AAP Chandigarh president. “This government merely pretends to care about public welfare, but in reality, it is making life unbearable for every section of society.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson Naresh Arora also strongly criticised the administration over the issue and targeted Congress member parliament Manish Tewari. “Since Tewari became the MP, hundreds of residents were displaced after their slum dwellings in the Industrial Area were demolished. Later, long-standing slums in Sector 25 were also razed, uprooting more people. Now, notices have been issued for the demolition of religious sites. Tewari must take responsibility for these actions and ensure that the demolition drives are stopped with immediate effect. He cannot distance himself from this responsibility.”

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar said that the drive has been deferred for only one day as of now.