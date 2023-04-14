Chandigarh MC deploys three more cattle catching units

After councillors’ concerns over rising stray cattle menace in the city, the municipal corporation has deployed three additional cattle catching units in the city, bringing their total to four. In the House meeting on April 11, several Chandigarh councillors had raised concerns over the overcrowded gaushalas and other problems stemming from the rise in stray cattle. (HT File Photo)

“The civic body had only one cattle catching unit. MC has added three more units to ensure that cattle are caught in a humane way and housed at MC’s gaushalas,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra. She added that one of the teams will also be deployed at night.

In the House meeting on April 11, several councillors had raised concerns over the overcrowded gaushalas and other problems stemming from the rise in stray cattle.

Ward 34 councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said, “Since the new House was constituted, we have made several requests to officers to ensure that people from neighbouring areas are challaned for leaving their cattle out during night. The areas most affected are Sectors 45, 46 and 47. A high number of cattle are seen entering from Sector 48 and moving to different areas. People also drop eatables on roadsides for cattle that results in accidents, especially at night.”

Ward 21 councillor Jasbir Singh said, “Cattle catching units often pick a specific area, while ignoring others. MC should ensure that the employees are deployed in each area on a rotation basis.”

The civic body currently has four gaushalas, located in Sectors 25 and 45, Maloya and Industrial Area.

Cattle pound in Raipur Kalan to be operational soon

Mayor Anup Gupta said the city’s first modern cattle pound will open in Raipur Kalan by next month. Set to be the city’s biggest with a capacity to house 1,000 cattle, the pound has been set up on 5 acres at a cost of ₹6.4 crore. It will run on solar power and have an effluent treatment plant, hospital, laboratory, kitchen and a dormitory for workers.