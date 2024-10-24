Chandigarh: MC dy mayor asks housing minister to tackle Sector-82 traffic woes

In a bid to address the growing traffic congestion under the railway bridge at Sector 82, municipal corporation (MC) deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Wednesday requested the Punjab housing minister to make alternative arrangements to avoid harassment to the residents. Explaining the gravity of the situation, Bedi claimed, “The conditions are so bad that the people living in AeroCity and IT City are renting or selling their houses, and moving to other areas due to the maddening traffic jams in this area. (HT Photo)

In a letter to the minister, Bedi alleged, “Daily there is a huge traffic jam under the railway bridge built on the road next to Sector 82 as the entry to Sector 82 from here and to Mohali from the side of Sector 82 is very short, causing traffic jams for hours. Every day, commuters get stuck in traffic jams, both in the morning and in the evening, which is causing a lot of trouble to the people. Even ambulances and fire brigades get stuck.”

Bedi added that the traffic load on the Airport Road is very high as a large number of people going to Punjab from the Zirakpur side use it and a large number of people coming to and from the airport also use the road.

Explaining the gravity of the situation, Bedi claimed, “The conditions are so bad that the people living in AeroCity and IT City are renting or selling their houses, and moving to other areas due to the maddening traffic jams in this area. By selling properties worth billions, GMADA is settling more and more people in new sectors of Mohali but basic facilities are not being provided due to which people are now living in misery.”

“Alternative arrangements should be made, including the construction of a new road to the airport, a separate road should be given from the IT sector side and the railway bridge should be widened in coordination with the railway department,” he added.