Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers voted for their preferred candidates for the upcoming Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) elections through a secret ballot, as the party begins shortlisting contenders for all 35 wards. According to a source within BJP, the announcement will be made near the nomination date. (HT File) more

While some wards have clear frontrunners, the party is relying on multiple rounds of surveys before finalising its candidates for all the wards.

The feedback gathered through secret voting will be assessed alongside inputs from the party’s organisational network and independent surveys to gauge the winnability of potential candidates.

The BJP has appointed observers for all 35 wards, who are interacting with booth in-charges, Shakti Kendra pramukhs and other grassroots workers to understand local preferences. The party is also reaching out to influential residents, including doctors, sportspersons, professionals working in multinational companies and other prominent personalities, to assess public sentiment and identify potential candidates.

Central agencies are also expected to conduct surveys to independently assess the popularity and electoral prospects of shortlisted contenders. The findings will be used to cross-check the feedback received through the party’s internal exercise.

According to a source within the party, the announcement will be made near the nomination date.

Ward reservation changes complicate selection

The change in reservation status of certain wards has emerged as another challenge for the BJP’s candidate-selection exercise. Some wards that were previously unreserved have now become reserved, affecting the prospects of sitting councillors. Consequently, some existing councillors may not be considered for the same wards they currently represent due to anti-incumbency.

The party is also keen to field candidates who are residents of the wards they seek to contest from, rather than bringing in candidates from outside.

Nabin to visit city on Nov 22, eye on bigger picture

BJP national president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to visit Chandigarh on November 22 to address a workers’ conference. His visit comes as the party’s central leadership closely monitors preparations for the civic polls.

The MC elections are also being viewed against the backdrop of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. AAP’s emergence as the largest party in the 2021 MC elections, with 14 seats, preceded its landslide victory in Punjab in 2022, when it won 92 seats. While the two elections are fought on different issues and electoral dynamics, the Chandigarh contest is likely to be watched for indications of the parties’ organisational strength and voter sentiment ahead of the Punjab assembly battle.

Currently, the BJP holds 18 seats in the 35-member elected MC General House.

Party intensifies digital outreach

BJP leaders on Friday held a ‘Social Media Samvad’ at the party office, Kamalam, to discuss digital outreach and election preparations for the upcoming polls. BJP national social media convenor Deepak Maske and co-convenor Arun Yadav, along with Chandigarh BJP in-charge Mahendra Pandey and state president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, asked party workers to strengthen digital engagement, highlight local civic issues and communicate the party’s development work effectively through social media platforms.

Meanwhile, BJP Chandigarh general secretary Ramveer Bhatti said the party would approach voters with a report card of its development work over the past five years rather than making fresh promises. He said the BJP had governed the MC for the past 10 years, barring a one-year period when the AAP was in power, and would present its achievements in roads, sanitation, drinking water, public amenities and urban infrastructure before voters.