Chandigarh MC launches drive to rein in stray cattle

In view of the rising issue of stray cattle roaming city roads and public spaces, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched a strict and focused campaign to control the menace. In view of the rising issue of stray cattle roaming city roads and public spaces, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched a strict and focused campaign to control the menace. (HT Photo)

While speaking about the drives, municipal commissioner Amit Kumar said on Wednesday that the initiative aims at ensuring the safety and cleanliness of the city, particularly during the months of July to September, when the problem tends to intensify.

He said that every year, the lush green belts of Chandigarh attract stray cattle from neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana, leading to a surge in their numbers. These animals not only pose serious traffic hazards but also contribute to unsanitary conditions in public areas.

The commissioner said that to tackle this issue effectively, the MC has deployed four dedicated cattle-catching vehicles, supported by a team of 20 trained personnel. The teams are operating in two shifts daily—from 6 am to 11 pm—ensuring consistent monitoring and removal of stray cattle.

The civic has intensified its drive to tackle the stray cattle menace in the city, with a sharp rise in the number of animals caught in recent months. According to official data, 164 stray cattle were caught in April, followed by a significant increase to 260 in May. In June, the number stood at 167, and within just the first nine days of July, 111 stray cattle have already been rounded up.

The commissioner appealed to owners of animals to refrain from letting their cattle roam freely and warned that strict penalties will be imposed on violators as per law. The MC is also coordinating with gaushalas for the proper relocation and care of captured animals, he added.

He urged all citizens to extend full cooperation and report any stray cattle sightings through the MC helpline whatsapp No. 9915762917 or mobile app. This is a collective responsibility, and public support is crucial in keeping Chandigarh safe, clean, and livable during the monsoon season, he said.