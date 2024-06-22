Chandigarh MC, PGIMER jointly review fire safety and waste management compliances

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is taking fire safety measures by fixing fire safety equipment, director Dr Vivek Lal said on Friday during a review meeting with municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra. Steps to prevent fire breakouts in buildings have been undertaken at PGIMER Chandigarh. (HT File)

The actions taken to comply with fire safety rules as per UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit’s directions were reviewed in detail.

The PGIMER director apprised MC about the completion of fire audit of the institute buildings being underway, adding, “Consultants are being hired by a committee through a tender process for planning compliance with fire safety rules in 15 buildings.”

“Steps to prevent fire breakouts in buildings have been undertaken, including shifting of UPS to outside areas. Installation of fire alarms has been completed in Nehru hospital. Remaining work will be completed by September 20 and other buildings by November 30,” he added.

The installation of gas suppression system with electric panels was being undertaken for the entire hospital, he informed.

Addressing the issue of solid and biomedical waste management, the director said work for sewerage treatment plant has been entrusted to central public works department and will be completed by December. Waste generators are being requested to segregate the waste.

Mitra requested strict compliance with safety regulations to ensure scientific disposal of healthcare waste, saying, “The civic body was willing to process the dry and wet waste generated by PGIMER if delivered at the processing plants.”