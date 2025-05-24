Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Chandigarh MC removes dumped vehicles, issues 42 challans

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 24, 2025 10:06 AM IST

Following the directions of Chandigarh municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, the operation targeted illegal occupation and dumping of vehicles on MC land

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) removed dumped vehicles and encroachments in Burail village and Sector 45 as a part of an anti-encroachment drive on Friday. As many as 42 challans were issued to violators under relevant municipal regulations.

A dumped vehicle being towed away during an anti-encroachment drive by Chandigarh Municipal Corporation held in Sector 45 and Burail village on Friday. (HT Photo)
Following the directions of municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, the operation targeted illegal occupation and dumping of vehicles on MC land.

During the drive, 23 abandoned cars, two motorcycles, and various other vehicle parts including car seats, doors, and jacks were removed from the site. These items had been illegally dumped or left unattended, occupying valuable public space and causing inconvenience to residents.

The municipal commissioner issued a strict warning, stating that encroachment on public land will not be tolerated. He emphasised that similar enforcement actions will continue, and legal proceedings will be initiated against repeat offenders throughout the city.

“The city’s public spaces must remain accessible and clean. No one has the right to misuse public land for personal gain,” said the commissioner. This drive is part of the broader initiative to maintain order, improve urban aesthetics, and ensure fair use of public property across Chandigarh.

