Chandigarh MC removes vendors operating outside permissible hrs in Sector 22

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 28, 2024 05:14 AM IST

Chandigarh municipal corporation warned that strict action will be taken against violators to uphold the integrity of public spaces

To maintain order and ensure compliance with city regulations, municipal corporation (MC) enforcement team and Chandigarh Police carried out a joint operation in Sector 22 on Saturday and removed vendors operating outside the authorised hours.

As per the rules, vendors are permitted to operate from 6 am to 10 pm. However, during recent enforcement drives, the team observed that some vendors were operating beyond permissible hours in Chandigarh.
As per the rules, vendors are permitted to operate from 6 am to 10 pm. However, during recent enforcement drives, the team observed that some vendors were operating beyond permissible hours in Chandigarh. (HT File)

As per the rules, vendors are permitted to operate from 6 am to 10 pm. However, during recent enforcement drives, the team observed that some vendors were operating beyond permissible hours.

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar emphasised that these joint drives will continue across the city to ensure compliance with guidelines and prevent encroachments. “We are committed to maintaining public safety and convenience, and we urge all vendors to comply with legal regulations,” he stated.

The MC warns that strict action will be taken against violators to uphold the integrity of public spaces. In addition to removing vendors, the enforcement team also seized materials left at vending sites after hours. Temporary coverings, such as tarpaulins, have been removed to further ensure compliance.

