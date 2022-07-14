Chandigarh MC’s C&D plant now also producing recycled bricks
So far making paver blocks out of recycled concrete aggregate, municipal corporation’s construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant in Industrial Area, Phase 1, has also started producing bricks.
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the automatic block-making machine at the plant had a provision to cast bricks, sized 9” x 4½” x 3”, using recycled construction waste.
She said the plant could produce approximately 10,000 bricks daily and these will be available for the public as well as government buildings for masonry work.
Mitra said automatic block-making machines reduced the per-unit cost of the bricks, offered high build quality, versatility and less damaged and dimensionally accurate products.
Under the Chandigarh Construction and Demolition Waste Management Policy, 2021, dumping of unprocessed C&D waste in a public place or landfill is prohibited and violation can invite a fine of ₹5,500 per vehicle.
It is mandatory for all generators of C&D waste — public or private — to shift it to the C&D waste plant. The policy covers all dredging material produced in the process of construction, reconstruction, modelling, repair or demolition of buildings.
Once processed at the plant, C&D waste generators can take the material, normally costing 50% of the processing charges, for free.
For residents’ ease, Mitra said, an exclusive system was in place for transportation of construction and demolition waste from their doorsteps to the C&D waste plant for scientific disposal.
If the building is located within 5 km from the C&D waste plant in Industrial Area, ₹800 per trip, including loading and unloading, is levied and ₹100 extra has to be paid for every km beyond 5 km.
She said people may also transport their construction waste to the 23 designated C&D waste collection centres located throughout the city.
Apart from bricks and paver blocks, the machine also produces big and small kerbs, tiles and channels.
-
Karnal couple killed as car has head-on collision with school bus
A 37-year-old woman and Meena's husband were killed as their car had a head-on collision with a speeding school bus near Pakka Khera Mod village on Assandh-Karnal road in Karnal district on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Meena and residents of Bassi village of the district, 43, Yashwinder Singh. The accident was so severe that Yashwinder died on the spot while Meena succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.
-
Chandigarh resident arrested with illicit liquor
Police arrested a man recovering illicit liquor from The accused, Ram Darbar's possession of Phase 1, Vishnu Kumar. The accused, Vishnu Kumar of Phase 1, Ram Darbar. 17-yr-old apprehended with drugs Chandigarh A 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended with habit-forming drugs and heroin during checking and recovered 46 injections — 23 promethazine hydrochloride and 23 pentazocine lactate — along with 10.25 gm heroin from his possession near Shani Mandir, Railway road, Mauli Jagran Complex. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.
-
Chandigarh’s Van Mahotsav gets rolling with doorstep delivery of free saplings
The administrator also planted a rudraksha sapling in the eponymous block of the Amrut Van, thereby inaugurating the month-long tree planting festival, Mega Afforestation & Greening Initiative in Chandigarh (MAGIC) mela, conceptualised for the plantation of 75,000 saplings. He appreciated the concept of Amrut Van, dubbing it “unique”. The Greening Chandigarh Action Plan 2022-23 and a booklet on Amrut Van was also released by the administrator.
-
Justice Darshan Singh (retd) to head Haryana backward classes commission
The state government on Wednesday constituted the Haryana backward classes commission afresh. The Commission will be headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Darshan Singh (retd). SK Gakhar, former vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, and director general, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department of Haryana, Shyam Lal Jangra, are nominated as members.
-
Beggar dies in Ambala building collapse
A middle-aged man died after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Ambala City's Parshuram Colony on Wednesday. The deceased, a native of Madhya Pradesh, Hari Ram, lived as a tenant in the building with his wife and was reportedly a beggar. Hari Ram was taken to the district civil hospital, but was declared dead. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics