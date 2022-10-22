Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC SDO booked for thrashing executive engineer

Chandigarh MC SDO booked for thrashing executive engineer

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 04:12 AM IST

Shortly after the incident on August 29, the executive engineer had gone to MC commissioner Anindita Mitra’s office to complain about the incident, following which the SDO was suspended

A case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the SDO at the Sector-17 police station in Chandigarh. (Getty Images)
A case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the SDO at the Sector-17 police station in Chandigarh. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have booked Arjun Puri, a sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the municipal corporation (MC), for allegedly thrashing executive engineer (XEN) Anurag Bishnoi at the civic body’s office on August 29.

As per police, the incident took place after Puri was called to Bishnoi’s office on the third floor. The two were involved in a spat, following which Puri started assaulting the XEN and punched him before a peon entered the office and intervened.

Bishnoi, shortly after the incident, had gone to MC commissioner Anindita Mitra’s office to complain about the incident, following which Puri was suspended.

A case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Sector-17 police station in Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out