Chandigarh MC SDO booked for thrashing executive engineer

Police have booked Arjun Puri, a sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the municipal corporation (MC), for allegedly thrashing executive engineer (XEN) Anurag Bishnoi at the civic body’s office on August 29.

As per police, the incident took place after Puri was called to Bishnoi’s office on the third floor. The two were involved in a spat, following which Puri started assaulting the XEN and punched him before a peon entered the office and intervened.

Bishnoi, shortly after the incident, had gone to MC commissioner Anindita Mitra’s office to complain about the incident, following which Puri was suspended.

A case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Sector-17 police station in Chandigarh.