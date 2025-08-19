Chandigarh MC seeks vigilance probe into enforcement wing extortion racket allegations

Three days after a Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) employee alleged a large-scale extortion racket in the enforcement wing, the civic body on Monday recommended a vigilance enquiry to the UT local government department. Vikas had alleged that unlicensed vendors were routinely forced to pay between ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 3,000 each, with the money systematically collected for various inspectors. (HT File)

The controversy erupted last week when Vikas, a baildar in the enforcement wing, released a video accusing inspectors of collecting lakhs of rupees every month from street vendors. He claimed that for two-and-a-half years, he worked as a collector for one inspector but was dismissed after refusing to extract larger sums.

According to his allegations, unlicensed vendors were routinely forced to pay between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 each, with the money systematically collected for various inspectors.

In the video, Vikas even named officers, detailed the distribution of funds. “I have complete information about which employee collected money for which inspector. I even have their mobile numbers and I am ready to face any inquiry,” he said.

The video triggered uproar, reviving long-standing allegations of corruption in the enforcement wing.

However, a day later, Vikas released another clip from inside a car, retracting his claims and stating that he had been intoxicated when he made the first video.

On Monday, city mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla said, “Following the allegations on the working of the enforcement wing in MC, the officials have taken numerous steps to avoid such incidents in future. A recommendation has been sent to the secretary local government for conducting vigilance enquiry in the matter. Also, all field staff, including labourers, beldars and sub-inspectors of the enforcement wing, were reshuffled to different areas to prevent undue influence and ensure transparency. As many as seven beldars and labourers have been removed from the enforcement wing and sent to the engineering department.”

She added that challan and seizure powers have been delegated to sanitary inspectors, while a proposal to install CCTV cameras on enforcement vehicles has been cleared to strengthen operations and curb corruption.