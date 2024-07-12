Chandigarh MC starts second round of clearing road gullies to remain rain ready

After completing the first round of cleaning the 30,000 road gullies in Chandigarh, the municipal corporation (MC) has now started the second round as a part of a comprehensive flood preparedness plan to ensure the safety and well-being of residents during the ongoing monsoon season. The civic body officials claimed to have rectified the issues in Chandigarh’s worst-affected areas during the last monsoon. (HT File)

“To ensure proper drainage during the monsoon, MC has already cleared approximately 30,000 road gullies and stormwater drains citywide. As a part of the second round, 8,000 road gullies have already been cleared. The clearing process will continue till September 15 to mitigate potential risks of waterlogging and ensure public safety,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Additionally, 18 dedicated special response teams (SRTs) have been constituted by MC, comprising personnel from various departments. Mitra said seven strategically located fire stations have been designated as dedicated control rooms, operating 24/7 throughout the monsoon season. These control rooms will serve as central points of contact for citizens to report emergencies related to water supply disruptions, waterlogging, fallen trees, power outages, and building and road issues.

The civic body officials claimed to have rectified the issues in the city’s worst-affected areas during last monsoon.

“Last year, a stormwater drainage pipeline was damaged at Sector 14/15 dividing road and Sector 24/25 dividing road, and both have been rectified. Also, repair work has been completed on the Kishangarh Bridge and CTU Bridge to avoid any challenges this year. MC has laid an additional pipeline along Vikas Marg from Sector 40 to Sector 42 to ensure that waterlogging issues are solved in the city’s southern sectors. Additional, machinery/pump sets have been installed in Badheri, cremation grounds, underpass CTU, and Sector-11/15 underpass to avert waterlogging,” the officials said.