Chandigarh MC to hold chrysanthemum show from December 2 to 4

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will hold the Chrysanthemum Show 2022 from December 2 to 4 at Terraced Garden in Sector 33. The budget for the show has been fixed at ₹11 lakh.

This was decided during the meeting of the MC’s finance and contracts committee (F&CC), which was held under the chairpersonship of mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon. The panel also approved repair and replacement of the fountain, floor tiles, and electrical features of the zig zag and oval-shaped fountains at the Rose Garden in Sector 16 at a cost of ₹50 lakh, re-laying of concrete and paver tracks at green belts in Sector 42 and fragrance garden in Sector 36 for ₹38.56 lakh and development of parks in Sectors 15, 16 and 24, including fixing sprinklers and benches and laying water pipelines at a cost of ₹46.67 lakh.

The other agendas, which were approved includes renovation of two parks in Dadumajra for ₹11.83 lakh; fixing benches at community centres for ₹22.43 lakh; constructing concrete walking track for ₹10.78 lakh in Sector 45; landscaping work at Muslim graveyard in Sector 25 for ₹1.79 lakh; fixing benches at community centres under the horticulture division for ₹25.99 lakh and construction of toe walls and constructing concrete walking tracks at various parks in Sectors 2,3,4,5 for about ₹46.29 lakh.

The meeting was also attended by.MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and other members of the committee.